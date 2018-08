Pakistani children light earthen lamps to mark the third anniversary of the Peshawar school attack, in Quetta, Pakistan, Dec. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE.FILE/FAYYAZ AHMED

Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai participates in an event on education and development of children and women, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jul. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Marcelo Chello

Twelve schools were burned down in the Gilgit Baltistan region in northern Pakistan in a series of coordinated attacks on Friday allegedly by unidentified militants, the police told EFE.

Unidentified attackers had torched the schools, half of them all-girls, between 2.30 am and 3.00 am, said Abdul Waheed, police commissioner of Diamer district, where the attacks took place.