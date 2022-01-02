A South Korean soldier stands at Arrowhead Ridge GP, inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, South Korea. 03 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea's soldiers (middle) cross the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) to verify of the destruction of a South Korean guard post as seen from northern Gangwon-do, South Korea, 12 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

South Korean soldiers set off to verify of the destruction of a North Korean guard post near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) in northern Gangwon-do, South Korea, 12 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

An unidentified person crossed into North Korea from South Korea through the shared militarized border, the South's military said Sunday.

The person was spotted crossing the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) into North Korea on its eastern fringe on Saturday night after being detected by surveillance equipment, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The troops first detected movement within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the four-kilometer-wide strip that separates the two countries and which in turn is divided in two by the MDL, at about 9.20 pm.

They then deployed to capture the person, without success, and the person ended up crossing the MDL.

