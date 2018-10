Passengers wait during a strike by Aviapartner baggage handlers at Zaventem international airport in Zaventem near Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Normal service was set to resume at Brussels international airport Wednesday after unions representing workers in charge of operations such as luggage transport arrived at an agreement with employers following almost one week of strike action.

Aviapartner employees went on strike on Oct. 26 over contracts, salary and sick leave, forcing the cancellation of around a thousand scheduled flights.