The president of the Working Woman's Committee within the Trade Union Confederation of the Americas (TUCA-CSA), Eulogia Familia of the Dominican Republic, speaks with EFE on Sept. 27, 2019, in Panama City, Panama. EFE-EPA/ Carlos Lemos

The social gaps affecting women due to a macho culture also exist within unions in the Americas, which have initiated a process of "self-reform" to speed up "the slow advance of gender equity" in those organizations, among other things.

"Women in the unions have advanced a bit, they've had mid-level positions and a few positions of power, but when they have a position of power they don't necessarily exercise it. Men are still making the decisions," the president of the Working Woman's Committee within the Trade Union Confederation of the Americas (TUCA-CSA), Eulogia Familia of the Dominican Republic, told EFE.