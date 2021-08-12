Police officers with dogs clash with demonstrators during a protest against the high cost of basic goods and the monthly increase in oil prices in Quito, Ecuador, 11 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Demonstrators participate in a protest against the high cost of basic goods and the monthly increase in oil prices in Quito, Ecuador, 11 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

A woman cries during a protest against the high cost of basic goods and the monthly increase in oil prices in Quito, Ecuador, 11 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

The United Front of Workers (FUT) and the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) on Wednesday held the first protest against the government of conservative president Guillermo Lasso, who assumed power in May and inherited a country in crisis.

The demonstration of the largest labor union in Ecuador, 80 days after the new president took office, counted on the determined presence of the indigenous organization, which has called on the president to discard the policies of his predecessor, Lenín Moreno.