The puppet company Per Poc presents the play Petrushka Oct 25, 2018 at the Julio Mario Santodomingo theatre, in Bogota (Colombia). EPA- EFE/Mauricio Dueñas

Russian composer Igor Stravinsky's "Petrushka," a work that broke with the artistic conventions of the early 20th century, will be given a fresh look thanks to Spanish puppet company Per Poc's involvement in two performances of the ballet this weekend in the Colombian capital.

"Producing this ballet is a dream come true" for the company since "it was originally performed with puppets," Per Poc co-director Anna Rodriguez told EFE ahead of the performance of the ballet on Saturday and Sunday at Bogota's Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo.