United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Quai d'Orsay foreign affairs ministry in Paris, France, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

The United Arab Emirates has re-opened its embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday after a seven-year closure due to the civil war that broke out in Syria, officials said.

The ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation said in a statement that the decision was taken to highlight the UAE's aspiration to restore peace, security and stability in the Syrian Arab Republic.