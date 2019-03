British Prime Minister Theresa May departs 10 Downing Street, in central London, Briatin, Mar. 6, 2019 to attend Prime Minister's questions at the British Houses of Parliament, in Westminster.EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

British Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom leaves after a Cabinet Meeting in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The leader of the United Kingdom's lower chamber of parliament said on Thursday that a date has been set for lawmakers to vote on the prime minister’s Brexit deal next week.

Andrea Leadsom told the House of Commons that the planned vote on Tuesday would definitely be going ahead.