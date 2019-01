A Myanmar border guard police officer mans his station at the Goke Pi police outpost, in Buthidaung Township, northern Rakhine State, Jan.7, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET

Knut Ostby, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar, speaks during a Ceremony to mark the start of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence in Naypyitaw, Nov.26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HETE

A Myanmar border guard police officer mans his station at the Goke Pi police outpost, in Buthidaung Township, northern Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Jan.7, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE HEIN HTET

The United Nations Wednesday expressed concern over the resurgence of violence in western Myanmar that has displaced 4,500 people in the troubled Rakhine state.

The fighting between the Arakan Army and Myanmar's security forces renewed after an offensive by the army in retaliation to an assault by the insurgent group on several police stations last week.