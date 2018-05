Yemenis inspect the site of an alleged Saudi-led airstrike that hit the presidential palace in Sana'a, Yemen, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

The United Nations said Tuesday official information it had received from Yemeni authorities indicated 96 victims in the latest bombardment to have struck the capital Sana'a.

Of those 96, six people were killed and the rest were injured, though several were in serious condition, which meant the death toll could still rise.