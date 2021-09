Migrants, many of them Haitian, cross the Rio Grande river back and forth from the United States and Mexico, to camp after a lack of supplies are given to them in the USA in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, 21 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER

Haitian migrants deported from the United States leave the Toussaint Louverture International Airport after their arrival, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 21 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Richard Pierrin

Haitian migrants deported from the United States are assisted upon their arrival to Toussaint Louverture International Airport, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 21 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Richard Pierrin

Haiti received dozens of its migrant nationals deported from the United States on Monday, with around 560 arriving in the last two days, and thousands still remaining in a makeshift camp in Texas after crossing the border from Mexico.

Some cried, others cursed as they took seats in the reserved reception area at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in the Haitian capital.