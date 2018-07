A man sings the National anthem as Nicaraguans participate in the caravan 'Nicaragua doesn't forget, Nicaragua doesn't give up', in Managua, Nicaragua, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Bienvenido Velasco Blanco

The State department of the United States on Friday ordered the evacuation of all non-essential staff from its embassy in Nicaragua due to the ongoing protests that have gripped the Central American nation for over the past two months.

The US had already authorized the voluntary evacuation of non-essential employees on Apr. 23, shortly after the outbreak of unrest, which has led to the deaths of at least 310 people.