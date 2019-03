Travellers are seen silhouetted against a Silkair Boeing 737 Max 8, the same type of aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia on 10 March 2019, is seen on the tarmac near hangers at the Changi Airport in Singapore, 12 March 2019. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) have banned the arrival and departure of all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in the wake of the disaster pending further investigation. All passengers onboard the scheduled Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302 carrying 149 passengers and 8 crew members, have died, the airlines says. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A view of three Boeing 737 Max 8 passenger planes of Shanghai Airlines at Hongqiao Airport in Shanghai, China, 11 March 2019 (Issued on 12 March 2019). China has grounded all planes of that type for safety concerns after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX-8 crashed minutes after take-off on 10 March. EPA-EFE/LIU WEI CHINA OUT

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 (Tail Number N350RV) prepares for takeoff at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York, USA, 12 March 2019. Multiple countries around the world have ground the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes following two separate crashes involving the model. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 (Tail Number N323RM) lands at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York, USA, 12 March 2019. Multiple countries around the world have ground the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes following two separate crashes involving the model. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday that its review has found no basis whatsoever to order the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, the operation of which has been banned by Europe and many other countries following the plane crash in Ethiopia that caused 157 deaths.

"Thus far, our review shows no systematic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding the aircraft" acting FAA administrator Daniel K. Elwell, said in the statement.