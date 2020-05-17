A unity government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz was sworn in on Sunday ending months of political deadlock in Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) wearing a protective face mask on his way to attend the swearing in ceremony of the new government, at the Knesset (parliament) in Jerusalem, Israel, 17 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX KOLOMIENSKY / POOL POOL
Jerusalem (-), 17/05/2020.- A handout photo made available by Adina Valman/Knesset spokespersons' office shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking during a swearing in ceremony of his new unity government with election rival Benny Gantz, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, 17 May 2020. EFE/EPA/HANDOUT HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
