Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) wearing a protective face mask on his way to attend the swearing in ceremony of the new government, at the Knesset (parliament) in Jerusalem, Israel, 17 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX KOLOMIENSKY / POOL POOL

Jerusalem (-), 17/05/2020.- A handout photo made available by Adina Valman/Knesset spokespersons' office shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking during a swearing in ceremony of his new unity government with election rival Benny Gantz, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, 17 May 2020. EFE/EPA/HANDOUT HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES