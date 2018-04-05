University of Salamanca President Ricardo Rivero Ortega (L) and his counterpart from the National Automous University of Mexico (UNAM), Enrique Graue Wiechers, speak during a meeting in Mexico City, Mexico, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and Spain's University of Salamanca (USAL) announced here Wednesday that they would commemorate the 500th anniversary of Hernan Cortes' arrival in Mexico in 2019 with a series of conferences and academic activities.

Agencia EFE and TV UNAM, the Mexican university's television station, will also participate by informing the public about the event through multimedia coverage intended for traditional and digital media as well as for social networks.