Photo showing Mexico City's Reforma Avenue on July 28, 2018. Mexico is among the world's 15 biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, and is the main such emitter in Latin America. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexico is the main emitter of greenhouse gases in Latin America and the only country in the region to find itself among the world's 15 most-polluting nations, the Metropolitan Autonomous University (UAM) reported Monday.

At a colloquium titled "Interdisciplinarity in the Social Sciences" held at UAM, experts Rosa Altamirano and Obdulia Medina delineated three possible political strategies to follow to curb such emissions.