British scientist Stephen Hawking (L) addresses the media while a picture of the cosmos is shown on a video screen during a press conference on top of One World Trade Center in New York, Apr. 12, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/JASON SZENES

Professor Stephen Hawking (L) is seen with his daughter Lucy Hawking (R) during a presentation at the The George Washington University in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 21, 2008. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEFAN ZAKLIN

British theoretical physicist and cosmologist, Professor Stephen Hawking speaks to the press during the unveiling of his scientific formula for how England can win the 2014 World Cup at a press conference in London, Britain, May 28, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDY RAIN

The University of Cambridge said Wednesday British physicist Stephen Hawking, who died earlier in the day at the age of 76, was an inspiration to millions of people and has left behind an indelible legacy.

In a statement, Stephen Toope, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge, based in the United Kingdom, where Hawking worked, called the professor's contribution unique and said he will be remembered with warmth and affection all over the world.