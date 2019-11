Activists of North East Students Organisation (NESO) along with All Assam Students Union (AASU) take out a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, in Guwahati, India, 18 November 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Indian students from Jawaharlal Nehru University sit and protest near the Safdarjung road in New Delhi, India, 18 November 2019. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

University students blocked from parliament in New Delhi protest

Hundreds of university students were blocked on Monday by police when they tried to march to the Indian Parliament in New Delhi protesting a rise in accommodation costs.

Young activists from Jawaharlal Nehru University made allegations of police baton charges and the arrests of dozens of demonstrators.