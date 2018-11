University students clash with the National Bolivarian Police (PNB) during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, 21 November 2018. The Bolivarian National Police used tear gas to prevent a march of university students, who with the support of the rest of civil society, claim the crisis in the country has affected higher education institutions. The demonstrators were trying to leave the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) in the center of Caracas, where they had previously gathered to discuss the problems of the educational centers, but the PNB officials blocked the exits of the institution with police fences. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

An injured protester receives a medical treatment during a student march, in Caracas, Venezuela, 21 November 2018.

University students clash with the National Bolivarian Police (PNB) during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, 21 November 2018.

Students take part in a protest march in Caracas, Venezuela, 21 November 2018.

Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro participate in a march for the celebration of Student Day, in Caracas, Venezuela, 21 November 2018. Hundreds of young Chavistas marched today in downtown Caracas to celebrate University Student Day and express their support for Maduro, on a day when university students were prevented from mobilizing to protest against the crisis. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ