Photo sent from Univision on Feb. 26, 2019, in Venezuela showing the journalist Jorge Ramos (c) at the Maiqueta airport in Venezuela being deported by Venezuela after an interview with Nicolas Maduro. EPA- EFE/UNIVISION/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Univision journalist Jorge Ramos confirmed Tuesday that he and his team were ordered deported from Venezuela and would be put on a flight to Miami.

"We have to leave for the airport in a few minutes and be deported from Caracas. We'll be leaving on the American Airlines flight from Caracas to Miami at 12 noon," Ramos told Colombian radio station La FM.