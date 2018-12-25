Authorities investigate the area of the remains of the helicopter carrying governor of Puebla Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, ex-governor of Puebla Rafael Moreno Valle, in Puebla, Mexico, Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/HILDA RIOS

The helicopter that crashed carrying the governor of Puebla state suffered an apparent unspecified failure, the Mexican Public Security and Civil Protection secretary said on Monday as officials demanded a thorough probe including international experts.

In a press conference, secretary Alfonso Durazo promised a broad and transparent investigation to find out the cause of the accident that killed Governor Martha Erika Alonso, her husband Senator Rafael Moreno Valle, as well as his personal assistant Héctor Baltazar Mendoza, and captains Roberto Coppe Obregón and Marco Antonio Tavera Romero.