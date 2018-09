A sharia law enforcer, know as algojo, delivers a public punishment, in Aceh, Indonesia, Mar. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

An executioner known as 'algojo' holds a public caning punishment to an Acehnese woman (not pictured) who faces a public caning punishment for having a sexual relationship outside marriage, in Jantho, Aceh, Indonesia, Jul. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

An Acehnese woman (L) faces a public caning punishment for having a sexual relationship outside marriage, in Jantho, Aceh, Indonesia, Jul. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A regency in the conservative Indonesian province of Aceh, where Islamic or sharia law is applied, has issued a ban on unmarried couples sharing the same table unless accompanied by family members.

The new law adopted in Bireuen also prohibits attending to homosexuals and serving women from 9pm, human rights activists denounced Thursday.