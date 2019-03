Supporters of Pheu Thai Party cheer the voting result after the general election closed at the party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Pheu Thai Party's prime minister candidate Sudarat Keyuraphan (C) is greeted by a supporter after a press conference at the party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Pheu Thai Party's prime minister candidate Sudarat Keyuraphan smiles during a press conference at the party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand’s Election Commission on Monday announced unofficial results of the general election and confirmed that the opposition Puea Thai Party led the lower house seat count.

Out of 350 seats in the preliminary tally, the anti-junta Puea Thai led with 138, followed by pro-military Phalang Pracharat Party (96), Bhumjaithai Party (39), Democrat Party (33) and the emerging Anakot Mai (Future Forward Party) (30), the EC said on its website.