A rocket fired from Gaza is intercepted by an Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile defence system, as seen from Sderot, Israel, May 5, 2019. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Palestinians inspect a destroyed car of Hamas member Hamed Al-Khodari after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, May 5, 2019. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

The latest bout of violence between Palestinian militias and Israel, the worst since 2014, has ended with an unofficial truce that has restored calm after 25 Palestinians and four Israelis were killed in two days.

On the first day of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, Gazans will visit the rubble of the bombings in which 75 residential units, several communication and press offices, a mosque and ten government offices were destroyed and 420 buildings were damaged, according to Hamas press office in the enclave.