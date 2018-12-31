Amid unprecedented security measures, including the deployment of huge numbers of police and army troops around the city, Brasilia woke on Monday with an eye toward the inauguration of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, who will take office on Tuesday opening the door to the halls of power for Brazil's extreme right.
The fear of a new attack on Bolsonaro, who was stabbed and seriously injured in September at a campaign event, has put authorities on alert and forced them to mount an unprecedented security operation in the Brazilian capital to deal with any potential "threats."