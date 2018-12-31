Brazilian soldiers install security fences during the preparations for the investiture of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, on 31 December 2018. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Brazilian soldiers install security measures during the preparations for the investiture of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, on 31 December 2018. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Brazilian soldiers install security fences during the preparations for the investiture of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, on 31 December 2018. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Amid unprecedented security measures, including the deployment of huge numbers of police and army troops around the city, Brasilia woke on Monday with an eye toward the inauguration of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, who will take office on Tuesday opening the door to the halls of power for Brazil's extreme right.

The fear of a new attack on Bolsonaro, who was stabbed and seriously injured in September at a campaign event, has put authorities on alert and forced them to mount an unprecedented security operation in the Brazilian capital to deal with any potential "threats."