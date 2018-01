Rafi Ullah, a former Afghan National Army soldiers, who lost both of his limbs in a landmine blast, shows a picture of him with his comrades at his home in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Dec. 29, 2017 (issued Jan. 3, 2018). EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

War veteran Rafiullah Khan, 32, closed down his rickety roadside shop Wednesday after seeing very few customers, and headed home to his family.

The former soldier has been working in the shop since he lost his legs two years ago in a blast from a landmine placed by the Taliban.