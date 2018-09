Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit (R) meets with Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Pierre Krahenbuhl in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Pierre Krahenbuhl (C) gives a press conference in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Pierre Krahenbuhl gives a press conference in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees still needs $200 million to be able to cover its costs for the current year, UNRWA Commissioner General Pierre Krahenbuhl said on Monday.

At a press conference held in Egypt's capital after a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Krahenbuhl reiterated that UNRWA has collected more than half of the funding it needs for 2018.