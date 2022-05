Civil society activists of Sohni Dharti Youth Council attend a candle light vigil in remembrance of the journalist Shireen Abu Akleh a longtime TV correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 12 May 2022. EFE-EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR

Lebanese and Palestinian activists carry Palestinian flags and posters of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as they shout slogans during a protest against the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in front of the headquarters of the United Nations (ESCWA) in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 12 May 2022. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese and Palestinian activists carry posters of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during a protest against the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in front of the headquarters of the United Nations (ESCWA) in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 12 May 2022. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Mourners carry the coffin of slain American-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during a procession prior to her funeral in the Old City of Jerusalem, 13 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Speakers criticize The New York Times and other western media outlets for how they chose to report the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, during a memorial and rally in her honor outside The New York Times office building, in New York, New York, USA, 13 May 2022. EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

People chant 'Free Palestine' during a memorial and rally in honor of Shireen Abu Akleh, the Palestinian-American journalist recently killed by Israeli gunfire, outside The New York Times office building, in New York, New York, USA, 13 May 2022. EFE-EPA/SARAH YENESEL

Palestinians carry the coffin of Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh during her funeral at the Saint Joseph Hospital in East Jerusalem, 12 May 2022. According to the Palestinian health ministry, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed on 11 May 2022 by Israeli forces during an Israeli raid in the West Bank town of Jenin. (Estados Unidos, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The United Nations Security Council Friday called for "an immediate, thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation into (the) killing" of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank.

However, the unanimously-approved statement does not mention Israel and the incident of the fatal shooting of the journalist on Wednesday and the subsequent violent incident that took place during the funeral of Abu Akleh. EFE