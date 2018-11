A South Korean train enters the Demilitarized Zone near Dorasan to North Korea in Paju, South Korea, May 17, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/CHUNG SUNG-JUN / POOL

South Korean military police stand guard in front of the gate for the South boundary line near the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) in South Korea, May 17, 2007. EPA_EFE FILE/CHUNG SUNG-JUN / POOL

A file picture dated May 17, 2007 shows a North Korean train passing a gate near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Goseung, Gangwon Province, 230 km northeast of Seoul, South Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The United Nations Security Council has granted an exemption from sanctions imposed on North Korea for work to start on an inter-Korean railway survey, South Korean authorities said on Saturday.

The decision would allow a new stage in inter-Korean cooperation, the South Korean president's office said in a statement.