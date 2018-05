An over view of the extended camps for the newly arrived Rohingya refugees at Kutupalong in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

A Rohingya refugee waits with two sick children inside a health clinic for treatment at the Kutupalong, Coxabazar in Bangladesh, Nov. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Rohingya refugees including children and women wait outside a fence of a health clinic at the Kutupalong, Coxabazar in Bangladesh, Nov. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund said Tuesday that upto 200,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, including 55,000 children, are at risk from the imminent monsoons, including pre-monsoon rain and storms that has already hit hard refugee camps in Cox's Bazaar.

Rohingya children are at greater risk of contracting infectious diseases as the monsoon season hits Bangladesh in June and stays on until September, according to the UNICEF.