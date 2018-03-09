A handout photo made available by the Cheong Wa Dae presidential office shows South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong (C-L) meeting US President Donald J. Trump (C) at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEONG WA DAE MEDIA OFFICE / HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong (C) finishes making a statement regarding his 07 March meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, beside National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon (L) and Republic of Korea's Ambassador to the United States, Cho Yoon-je (R), at the entrance to the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom speaks during a press conference at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae - where he said President Moon Jae-in hailed the agreed-upon summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a 'historic milestone' for peace on the Korean Peninsula, in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The President of South Korea said Friday that the North Korean leader and the President of the United States agreeing to attend a summit in May is a historic milestone in achieving peace on the Korean peninsula.

In a message through the presidential spokesperson, Moon Jae-in said the meeting in May will be a milestone for making peace in the Korean peninsula possible, and if Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un meet after the inter-Korean summit, complete denuclearization of the peninsula would be on the correct path.