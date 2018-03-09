The President of South Korea said Friday that the North Korean leader and the President of the United States agreeing to attend a summit in May is a historic milestone in achieving peace on the Korean peninsula.
In a message through the presidential spokesperson, Moon Jae-in said the meeting in May will be a milestone for making peace in the Korean peninsula possible, and if Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un meet after the inter-Korean summit, complete denuclearization of the peninsula would be on the correct path.