Aurelia Lozano, a resident of Mexico's capital, is interviewed by Efe on 02 July 2020 in Mexico City about Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's upcoming 08-09 July 2020 meeting in Washington DC with US counterpart Donald Trump. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexican head of state Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plans to visit the United States on July 8-9 and meet with President Donald Trump have sparked conflicting opinions in Mexico, with some expressing support for the trip and others viewing it as a national humiliation.

Lopez Obrador's decision to make Washington the destination of his first foreign trip has been criticized by those who have not forgotten Trump's insulting references to Mexican undocumented migrants dating back to the start of his presidential campaign, when he said the US's failure to implement tough immigration policy had resulted in crime, drugs and even "rapists" spilling across its southern border.