The urban green lungs of Victoria Park meet the soaring residential and commercial buildings of Hong Kong, China, Apr. 29, 2019. Victoria Park is located on Hong Kong Island and was opened in 1957. With an area of over 19 hectares, Victoria Park is the largest park on Hong Kong Island. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Chinese people on a ride above the green in Chaoyang Park in Beijing, China, May 4, 2019. China's cities figure prominently in the world's top 50 smoggiest cities, and this year they will host World Environment Day with a focus on air pollution. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Young Indian's play volleyball at sunset in Mira Road park, in Mumbai, India, Feb. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Japanese people take time out for a rest at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan, May 6, 2019. With 58 ha in size and a circumference of 3.5 km, Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden is one of Tokyo's largest and most popular parks. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Pedestrians cross a road in front of the green plant covered facade of the ParkRoyal on Pickering hotel, that sells itself as a green eco-friendly hotel, in Singapore, May 3, 2019. Singapore has a reputation as the Garden City, a vision of its former Prime Minister, the late Lee Kuan Yew. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Taiwanese people use the open shady space to dance at Junghsing Park in Taipei, Taiwan, Dec. 22, 2018. The park is on a street corner with no fence and no charge for visitors. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

A man waters plants on a farm in Manila, Philippines, May 8, 2019. The 350-square-meter urban farm operates through city government funding and produces various vegetables. Initiated in 2010 by city Vice-Mayor Joy Belmonte, the project aims to promote organic urban farming as a means of sustainable food production, potential income generation for citizens and development of healthy relations among residents involved in community farming. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Nepali children chase a ball on the open green space called Tudhikhel, situated in the heart of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 4, 2019. Tudhikhel has become one of Kathmandu's most important green spaces to meet and move and play. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Indonesian residents at dusk at the National Monument Monas park, in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 2, 2019. The park surrounds the 132 meters high Monas tower, symbolizing the fight for Indonesian independence. The green and well-maintained park in the center of the city brings residents to spend their afternoon exercising and relaxing. Public facilities such as sports courts and leafy trees make the park an attractive place to escape from the polluted busy city. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM