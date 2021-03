Urban Sun, a project by Dutch designer Daan Roosegaarde that promises to reduce the number of coronaviruses in crowded public spaces by illuminating them with ultraviolet light. EFE/Estudio Roosegaarde/Willem de Kam EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ ONLY USE PERMITTED FOR ILLUSTRATING THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS item/ (CREDIT REQUIRED)

Ultraviolet light from the Urban Sun project, which seeks to reduce the number of coronaviruses in crowded public spaces.

Vaccines against Covid-19 are the light at the end of the tunnel, but a mix of scientific and artistic creativity can lend a helping hand in times of pandemic. That’s where Urban Sun, a project by Dutch designer Daan Roosegaarde, has stepped in, promising to reduce the amount of coronavirus in crowded public spaces using ultraviolet light.