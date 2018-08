Photo sonated by the government of Uruguay of the ministers of Ururguay Aug,27 2018, in Montevideo (Uruguay). EPA-EFE/Presidencia de Uruguay/

The government of President Tabare Vazquez approved Monday a plan to rebate a substantial amount of value added tax (VAT) paid by foreign visitors during their stay in Uruguay.

The government also decided to maintain a 10.5 percent income tax credit for individuals who rent accommodations to foreign visitors, Economy and Finance Minister Danilo Astori and Tourism Minister Liliam Kechichian told the press.