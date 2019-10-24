Voters will choose between two sharply divergent paths in Uruguay's general election on Sunday, when they either opt for the center-left coalition that has been in power for the past 15 years or hand over the reins to a resurgent right that has coalesced into a coalition headed by the National Party (PN).

Public safety, the economy and education are some of the main issues in this weekend's balloting, a contest that polls indicate will be the most competitive in recent years and may need to be decided in a Nov. 24 runoff. EFE-EPA