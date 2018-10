Uruguay's former President Jose Mujica listens to Mario Bergara (not pictured), who is contending to be the presidential nominee of the governing center-left Frente Amplio (FA), deliver a press conference in Montevideo, Uruguay, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Uruguay's former President Jose Mujica (C) listens to Mario Bergara (L), who is contending to be the presidential nominee of the governing center-left Frente Amplio (FA), deliver a press conference in Montevideo, Uruguay, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Mario Bergara resigned Friday as head of Uruguay's central bank to seek the 2019 presidential nomination of the governing center-left Frente Amplio (FA).

"The first thing that any ruling party that seeks to look forward must do is to analyze the significant changes that are happening in several domains, such as geopolitics, the economy, the financial system, trade and culture, and based on that analysis it is crucial to review and renew the perspective," he said at FA headquarters in Montevideo.