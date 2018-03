The Director of Decentralization of Uruguay's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock Farming and Fishing, Ricardo Teixeira, speaks at a press conference in Montevideo, Uruguay, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Maria Eugenia Fernandez

Uruguay's government on Wednesday declared an agricultural emergency in the drought-stricken northern part of the country and activated the Agricultural Emergency Fund (FAE), which provides no-interest loans to family farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock Farming and Fishing said that the loans will benefit roughly 2,200 livestock and dairy operations.