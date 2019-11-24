Presidential candidate Daniel Martinez speaks to Broad Front supporters on Nov. 20, 2019, before Uruguay's run-off election this Sunday, which will decide whether the leftist Broad Front (FA) coalition wins its fourth straight term in office, or if the National Party (PN) wins and, with that, returns presidential power to the right. EFE-EPA/Federido Anfitti

Supporters of National Party (PN) candidate Luis Lacalle Pou attend his final rally on Nov. 20, 2019, before Uruguay's run-off election this Sunday, which will decide whether the leftist Broad Front (FA) coalition wins its fourth straight term in office, or if the National Party (PN) wins and, with that, returns presidential power to the right. EFE-EPA/Federido Anfitti

National Party (PN) candidate Luis Lacalle Pou speaks to supporters on Nov. 20, 2019, before Uruguay's run-off election this Sunday, which will decide whether the leftist Broad Front (FA) coalition wins its fourth straight term in office, or if the National Party (PN) wins and, with that, returns presidential power to the right. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Uruguay will hold this Sunday the second round of the presidential election, which will decide whether the Broad Front (FA) leftist coalition, which has governed since 2005, wins its fourth straight term in office, or if the National Party (PN) wins and, with that, returns presidential power to the right.

All surveys predict victory for the "white" candidate, Luis Lacalle Pou, who, despite finishing 10 points behind the ruling coalition's Daniel Martinez in the first round held last Oct. 27, will benefit in this balloting from an alliance made up of most opposition parties.