Uruguayan Electoral Court workers transport the ballot boxes to the court's headquarters in Montevideo on 26 November 2019 prior to the final count of ballots cast outside the voters' home precincts or ballots that were initially deemed to have been voided in the Nov. 24 presidential vote. EFE-EPA/ Raul Martinez

Uruguay entered the final phase of the vote count for last weekend's presidential election on Tuesday, with opposition National Party (PN) candidate Luis Lacalle Pou holding an edge over his rival, Daniel Martinez of the governing Broad Front (FA).

In a calm and measured atmosphere, the orange ballot boxes containing all the votes cast in Montevideo last Sunday, were delivered to the headquarters of the Electoral Court.