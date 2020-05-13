Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi said Tuesday that the evacuation procedure for the crew of the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer, many of whom are infected with the coronavirus, is "showing the world" what Uruguay can do in complicated situations.
"Uruguay is showing the world that in difficult (situations), when things get hot the country responds. You see that in countries, as in people, during difficulties," Talvi told reporters who had gathered at the Port of Montevideo to cover the event.