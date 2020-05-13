Crewmembers from the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer arrive at a hotel where they will be quarantined in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 12 May 2020. Many of the crew have become infected with Covid-19 and will remain in quarantine for two weeks until they can be given a clear bill of health. EFE-EPA / Federico Anfitti

The bus that was dispatched to take crewmembers from the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer to a hotel where they will be quarantined in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 12 May 2020. Many of the crew have become infected with Covid-19 and will remain in quarantine for two weeks until they can be given a clear bill of health. EFE-EPA /Raul Martinez

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi said Tuesday that the evacuation procedure for the crew of the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer, many of whom are infected with the coronavirus, is "showing the world" what Uruguay can do in complicated situations.

"Uruguay is showing the world that in difficult (situations), when things get hot the country responds. You see that in countries, as in people, during difficulties," Talvi told reporters who had gathered at the Port of Montevideo to cover the event.