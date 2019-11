President Tabare Vazquez casts his ballot at a polling place in Montevideo, Uruguay, during the Nov. 24, 2019, presidential run-off election. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez Pino

Sen. Luis Lacalle Pou, the candidate of the conservative National Party, votes during the Nov. 24, 2019, presidential run-off election at a polling place in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Sen. Luis Lacalle Pou, the candidate of the conservative National Party, votes during the Nov. 24, 2019, presidential run-off election at a polling place in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Uruguay is holding its presidential run-off election on Sunday, with voters deciding who will govern this South American nation during a term running from 2020 to 2025.

The election pits Daniel Martinez, the candidate of the governing center-left Broad Front (FA) coalition, against Sen. Luis Lacalle Pou, the standard-bearer of the conservative National Party.