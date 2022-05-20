A basement of a downtown Montevideo residence that served first as a place of captivity for guerrilla-held politicians and then as a clandestine detention center run by agents of Uruguay's 1973-1985 dictatorship has now been reopened to the public.
People walking in Cordon, a trendy neighborhood in Uruguay's capital, probably do not suspect the National Liberation Movement-Tupamaros (MLN-T) once held two kidnapped individuals in the depths of that house, whose large wooden windows look out on to Juan Paullier Street.