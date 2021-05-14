Uruguayan Social Development Minister Martin Lema speaks to the media during a vaccination day against Covid-19 for homeless people, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 13 May 2021. EFE / Raul Martinez

Uruguayan health authorities could vaccinate some 200 homeless people living on the streets of Montevideo on Thursday, according to estimates by the Public Health and Social Development Ministries (MSP and Mides, respectively), which have organized a Covid-19 inoculation day for that group.

As Fernanda Auersperg, the national director Social Protection for Mides, told EFE, three mobile teams will move through the streets of the Uruguayan capital to transport anyone who wants to be vaccinated to centers set up at La Trama and the Casa de las Ciudadanas, two day centers operated by the Montevideo city government.