An 02 July 2020 photo of students at Colegio Español Cervantes in Montevideo, Uruguay, after in-person schooling resumed nationwide following a three-month, coronavirus-triggered hiatus. EPA-EFE/ Raul Martinez

Uruguay leads the way in return to in-person schooling in Latam

Uruguay's relatively low number of coronavirus cases and the strict health protocols adopted there have enabled it to become the first Latin American country to resume in-person schooling following a three-month hiatus.

Even so, students have had to follow certain guidelines before being allowed to return to their classrooms, including wearing a face covering, disinfecting their shoes on a sanitizing mat and answering a brief questionnaire.