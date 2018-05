Photo showing Tourism Minister Liliam Kechichian during the presentation of the call for proposals encouraging civil society to submit 20 projects in three categories: coastal restoration; ecotourism; and the preservation of the Laguna del Cisne basin in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

Photo showing (from left) UN Development Program representative Mireia Villar, Environment Minister Eneida de Leon, Tourism Minister Liliam Kechichian, National Tourism chief Carlos Fagetti and project coordinator Sandra Bazaani during the presentation of the call for proposals encouraging civil society to submit 20 projects in three categories: coastal restoration; ecotourism; and the preservation of the Laguna del Cisne basin in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

Photo showing Environment Minister Eneida de Leon during the presentation of the call for proposals encouraging civil society to submit 20 projects in three categories: coastal restoration; ecotourism; and the preservation of the Laguna del Cisne basin in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

Photo showing project coordinator Sandra Bazzani during the presentation of the call for proposals encouraging civil society to submit 20 projects in three categories: coastal restoration; ecotourism; and the preservation of the Laguna del Cisne basin in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

Uruguay's Tourism and Environment Ministries on Friday launched a new call for proposals for the development of sustainable ecotourism projects with a focus on environmental protection.

Organized by several government departments and supported by the UN Development Program, the initiative encourages civil society to submit 20 projects in three categories: coastal restoration; ecotourism; and the preservation of the Laguna del Cisne basin.