View of an Egyptian bowl showcased at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Montevideo, Uruguay, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabiana Fourcade

View of an Egyptian ushabti showcased at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Montevideo, Uruguay, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabiana Fourcade

View of an Egyptian sculpture showcased at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Montevideo, Uruguay, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabiana Fourcade

"The Other Mediterranean," an exhibit opening Friday at Uruguay's Museum of Decorative Arts, seeks to highlight the Mediterranean cultures of the Middle East.

"Every year, the museum organizes exhibits on different topics," Uruguayan archaeologist Laura Beovide told EFE. "This year's exhibit features artifacts from the Middle East, on occasion not associated with the Mediterranean cultures."