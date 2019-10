A man passes by a mural of the ruling center-left Broad Front (FA) party in Montevideo on Oct. 25, 2019, two days before Uruguayans go to the polls for what is expected to be the country's most competitive election in years. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

A man wearing an outfit of the conservative National Party (PN) passes in front of the Montevideo headquarters of the Colorado Party on Oct. 25, 2019, two days before Uruguayans go to the polls for what is expected to be the country's most competitive election in years. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Militants of different political parties pose in Montevideo on Oct. 25, 2019, two days before Uruguayans go to the polls for what is expected to be the country's most competitive election in years. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Uruguayans were preparing Saturday for what was expected to be the country's most competitive election in years.

Polls show that the top two presidential candidates, Daniel Martinez and Luis Lacalle Pou, will almost certainly be forced into a runoff, while no party is expected to win a majority in Congress.