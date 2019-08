Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez announces at a press conference this Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that he has been diagnosed as having a lung nodule with characteristics that could signify malignancy, for which he will be hospitalized in the coming days. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez announced this Tuesday that he has been diagnosed as having a lung nodule with characteristics that could signify malignancy, for which he will be hospitalized in the coming days.

"As part of the medical exam I take on a regular and periodic basis, I recently had a tomographic study done that proved the existence of a right-lung nodule with very pronounced characteristics of malignancy," the Uruguayan president said.