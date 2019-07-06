The presidential candidate of Uruguay's Colorado Party, Ernesto Talvi, is interviewed by EFE on July 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

The Colorado Party's candidate for the Uruguayan presidency told EFE that the stars have aligned for a victory by a coalition of right-wing and centrist parties.

Ernesto Talvi, a 62-year-old economist and university professor who beat out two-time former President Julio Maria Sanguinetti in the primaries, said a coalition with Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou's conservative National Party and Pablo Mieres' center-left Independent Party will be necessary to prevent a fourth consecutive victory by the leftist Broad Front coalition.